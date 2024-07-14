Assassination Attempt: Video, Photos Show Moment Trump Ducks and Swarmed by Security
Pennsylvania, United States - Former United States President, Donald Trump sustained injury in his right in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13.
The video of the moment Trump was rushed off stage, with blood streaked across his face after he was shot by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks has emerged.
According to Aljazeera, Trump raised a defiant fist to the crowd as he was bundled away to safety, and said afterwards: “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”
A video shared by the BBC captured the movement of the assassination attempt.
