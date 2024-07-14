Global site navigation

Assassination Attempt: Video, Photos Show Moment Trump Ducks and Swarmed by Security
US

Assassination Attempt: Video, Photos Show Moment Trump Ducks and Swarmed by Security

by  Adekunle Dada 1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events.

Pennsylvania, United States - Former United States President, Donald Trump sustained injury in his right in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13.

The video of the moment Trump was rushed off stage, with blood streaked across his face after he was shot by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks has emerged.

Moment Trump ducks and swarmed by security after assassination attempt
Trump was shot in his right in an assassination bid by a gunman Photo credit: Scott Olson
Source: Getty Images

According to Aljazeera, Trump raised a defiant fist to the crowd as he was bundled away to safety, and said afterwards: “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

A video shared by the BBC captured the movement of the assassination attempt.

Breaking: Trump gives detail of assassination attempt, "bullet pierced upper part of my right ear"






