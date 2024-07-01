Supreme Court Rules Trump Has Partial Immunity From Prosecution

Former United States President, Donald Trump, has secured a partial victory at the Supreme Court over an immunity case

The apex court declared that Trump and other former presidents are partially immune from criminal prosecution

According to the judgement, United States presidents have immunity for "official acts" taken in office

Washington, United States - The Supreme Court in the United States of America has ruled that Donald Trump and other former presidents are partially immune from criminal prosecution.

The 6-3 decision, written by Chief Justice John Roberts was declared on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Trump is charged with plotting to overturn the 2020 election.

The apex court ruled that US presidents have immunity for "official acts" taken in office.

As reported by BBC News, the court, however, declared that Trump is not immune for "unofficial acts".

The Supreme Court's majority said it was for the trial judge to work out which allegations constitute official acts in the indictment.

The judges said a federal appeals court was too categorical in rejecting Trump’s immunity arguments, Bloomberg reports.

The decision makes it less likely that Trump will stand trial in the case filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith before the presidential election in November.

Two lower courts had earlier rejected Trump’s claim that he was entitled to absolute immunity from the charges.

Justice Roberts ruled that Trump was acting in his official capacity when he directed the Department of Justice to discuss investigating purported election fraud with the states.

"Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of Presidential power entitles a former President to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority.

“And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts."

Trump has reacted to the outcome on social media.

The Republican presidential candidate wrote: "Big win for our constitution and democracy."

