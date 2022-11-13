Tiffany Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, has married her longtime lover, Michael Boulos

Boulos is a Nigerian-Lebanese who owns a lot of lucrative businesses in the country and some West African nations

The wedding ceremony which took place in Palm Beach, Florida, US on Saturday, November 12, was attended by Trump, Melania, Tiffany's half-siblings, and her mother, Marla Maples

Florida, US - The daughter of former President Donald Trump, Tiffany Trump, on Saturday, November 12, tied the knot with her lover, the Nigerian-Lebanese, Michael Boulos.

Tiffany's wedding ceremony was held at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, and was attended by the former American leader, his wife, Melania, the bride's mother Marla Maples, and half-siblings.

The wedding ceremony took place in Florida, US (Photo: @TiffanyATrump)

Source: Twitter

With the duo's relationship having been in the public eye since 2018, Tiffany announced her engagement with Boulos on Instagram.

She wrote on the social media platform:

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"

Son to a father of Lebanese and French descent, the bridegroom who is a business tycoon was born in Kfaraakka, a village in northern Lebanon.

Boulos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria where his family has a lot of ventures.

Among other roles, Boulos is the associate director of SCOA Nigeria Plc as well as the director of Fadoul Group since 2019.

He is also the business development manager at Royalton Investment since 2019.

Source: Legit.ng