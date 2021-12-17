Obinwanne 'Invictus' Obi the Nigerian convicted in the United States of America will be released in 2028

A search of the website of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Prisons shows that Obi will be released on September 3, 2028

Invictus Obi was convicted by a US court and is being held at the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale

Nigerian fraudster, Obinwanne Okeke popularly known as Invictus Obi will be released in September 2028, PM News reports.

The report said that Invictus Obi will be released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale in the next seven years.

It was gathered that the FCI, Oakdale located in Allen, Western Louisiana is a facility that houses a population of 1,083 male inmates.

Obinwanne 'Invictus' Obi will be released on September 3, 2028 Photo: FBI Prisions Website

As a low security corectional facility, the FCI whill remain Obi's home until September 2028 when he would be released.

A search on the FBI's website by legit.ng showed that Invictus Obi, a 34-year-old black male will be released on September 3, 2028.

Invictus Obi accused of masterminding global fraud

Invictus Obi, a Nigerian national accused of masterminding a global fraud scheme was on Tuesday, February 16 sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Okeke was punished for his involvement in a computer-based intrusion fraud scheme that caused approximately $11 million in known losses to his victims.

A court in Norfolk, Virginia, United States, on Tuesday, February 16, jailed Nigerian scammer 10-years for a computer-based fraud scheme that caused approximately $11 million in known losses to his victims.

Invictus Obi loses N235.4m to FG after EFCC case

The federal government of Nigeria is now richer as a suspected fraudster, Invictus Obi will lose money to the government.

The order for forfeiture was issued by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Abdullah Liman, the judge had ordered the interim forfeiture of the money domiciled in a bank following an ex parte application dated December 18, 2019, filed by the Lagos zonal office of the EFCC.

