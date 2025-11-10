A Paris court has ordered 70-year-old former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's release from prison

The court gave the ruling on Monday, November 10 , 2025 , while placing Sarkozy under judicial supervision

Legit.ng reports that Sarkozy was sentenced to five-year imprisonment for criminal conspiracy in a scheme to finance his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Paris, France - A court sitting in Paris has ordered the release of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy from prison.

The court, however, placed 70-year-old Sarkozy under judicial supervision on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy regains freedom from prison. Photo credit: Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

As reported CBS News, the court gave the order less than three weeks after Sarkozy began serving a five-year sentence.

The former president was jailed for criminal conspiracy in a scheme to finance his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya.

He was jailed on Oct. 21 pending appeal but immediately filed for early release.

Legit.ng reports that Sarkozy served as French president for 5 years between May 16, 2007 to May 15, 2012.

The court banned Sarkozy from leaving the French territory after ordering his release from prison.

It was gathered that an appeal trial is expected to take place later, possibly in the spring.

Speaking from Paris' La Santé prison via video conference, Sarkozy argued he has always met all justice requirements.

"I had never imagined I would experience prison at 70. This ordeal was imposed on me, and I lived through it. It's hard, very hard."

Sarkozy further stated that he never asked Libya's longtime ruler Muammar Qaddafi for any financing.

"I will never admit something I didn't do."

The ex-French leader also paid tribute to prison staff for helping him through "this nightmare."

Sarkozy's wife, supermodel-turned-singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, and two of his sons, attended the hearing at the Paris courthouse on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Video shows prison where Nicolas Sarkozy reside

Recall that Sarkozy becomes France’s first former president since World War Two to begin a jail term

The ex-president will serve time in isolation, occupying a small cell equipped with basic amenities and allowed one hour of exercise daily.

Sarkozy maintains his innocence in the Libyan funding case, as supporters rally and his lawyer files an immediate appeal for release.

Court upholds Nicolas Sarkozy's jail term

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that French appeals upheld a prison sentence of three years, including two suspended, against Sarkozy for corruption and influence peddling.

The court maintained he should serve a one-year detention sentence at home with an electronic bracelet and banned him from public office for three years over his attempts to secure favours from a judge in a case uncovered by wiretapping.

Sarkozy left the courtroom without making any comment, but his lawyer said they would be appealing the decision with the Court of Cassation, France's highest appeals court.

Source: Legit.ng