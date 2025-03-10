Mark Carney has won the leadership of Canada's ruling Liberal Party and will succeed Justin Trudeau as prime minister

Carney, a former central banker, secured 86% of the votes, defeating former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

He will be taking over during a tumultuous time for Canada, which is in the midst of a trade war with the United States under President Donald Trump

Ottawa, Canada – Former central banker Mark Carney has won the race to become the leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party and will succeed Justin Trudeau as prime minister, as official results showed on March 16.

Carney, 59, secured 86% of the votes cast, defeating former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in a contest involving just under 152,000 party members.

Carney will take over at a tumultuous time for Canada, which is in the midst of a trade war with longtime ally the United States under President Donald Trump and must hold a general election soon.

Challenges ahead for Carney

Carney addressed the party gathering, criticising Trump for attempting to weaken the Canadian economy.

"He's attacking Canadian workers, families, and businesses. We can't let him succeed," Carney said, spurring loud boos from the audience.

He emphasised that his leadership would not be business as usual, stating:

"We will have to do things that we haven’t imagined before, at speeds we didn’t think possible."

Trudeau's departure and Carney's vision

Trudeau announced in January that he would step down after more than nine years in power as his approval rating plummeted, prompting the Liberal Party to run a quick contest to replace him.

"Make no mistake, this is a nation-defining moment. Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given," Trudeau said.

Carney, a political novice, argued that he was best placed to revive the party and oversee trade negotiations with Trump, who is threatening additional tariffs that could cripple Canada's export-dependent economy.

Trade war and economic policies

Trudeau had imposed C$30 billion of retaliatory tariffs on the United States in response to tariffs Trump levied on Canada.

Carney vowed to maintain these tariffs until the Americans show respect.

"My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect," he said.

Carney's win marks the first time an outsider with no real political background has become Canadian prime minister.

He highlighted his experience as the first person to serve as the governor of two G7 central banks – Canada and England – as a key qualification for dealing with Trump.

