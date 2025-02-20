Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, has called Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky over the war with Russia

Starmer backed President Zelensky for suspending elections in Ukraine after US President Donald Trump described him as a "dictator'

According to Starmer, it was "perfectly reasonable" to suspend the election during the war with neigbour, Russia

London, United Kingdom - Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer has expressed support for Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Starmer declared Zalensky a "democratically elected leader" after US President Donald Trump described him as a "dictator".

Sir Keir Starmer says it was "perfectly reasonable" for President Volodymyr Zelensky to "suspend elections" in Ukraine. Photo credit: Keir Starmer/Donald Trump/Volodymyr Zelensky

The UK PM said it was "perfectly reasonable" for Ukraine to "suspend elections during wartime as the UK did during World War Two".

According to BBC, Starmer stated this during a phone call with Zelensky on Wednesday evening, February 19, 2025.

Trump had earlier claimed Zelensky did a "terrible job" and "refuses to have elections" in Ukraine.

Zelensky's five-year term was due to end in May 2024, but elections have been suspended since martial law was declared after Russia's invasion.

Downing Street spokesperson said the UK PM during the phone call “stressed the need for everyone to work together"

"The prime minister reiterated his support for the US-led efforts to get a lasting peace in Ukraine that deterred Russia from any future aggression,"

Zelensky said they had discussed "upcoming plans and opportunities", adding: "UK's support matters indeed, and we will never forget the respect the British people have shown for Ukraine and our citizens."

The UK PM is expected to travel to Washington DC in the US next week to meet with Trump.

It will be Kramer’s first in-person meeting with Trump.

According to Krammer, he plans to use his meeting with Trump to discuss a "US backstop" that he says is necessary to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again.

However, the deepening rift between the US’s Trump and Ukraine’s Zelensky has now increased the political jeopardy for him.

