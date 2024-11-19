The Ambassador of Ukraine to Nigeria marked 1,000 days since the full-scale Russian invasion started

The envoy, Ivan Kholostenko, condemned Russia's alleged efforts to eradicate Ukrainian identity through its illegal war of aggression

In a statement to Legit.ng, Kholostenko noted that President Vladimir Putin’s 'illegal war' is a story of attempted subjugation

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ivan Kholostenko, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Nigeria, has said the war between his country and Russia is “deliberate” by Vladimir Putin and propelled by a neo-colonial agenda.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 19, Kholostenko alleged that Russia is on a mission to erase Ukrainian identity through its illegal war of aggression. Kholostenko’s remarks came on the 1,000 days of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Russia continues to bombard Ukrainian cities. Photo credits: Attila Kisbenedek, Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The diplomat commended his compatriots for their “extraordinary resilience” in the face of adversity and remarkable ingenuity in defence of democratic values.

He said:

“These acts (by Russia) are not incidental—they are part of a deliberate neo-colonial strategy to terrorise the Ukrainian population, erase Ukrainian identity, and undermine our nation’s independence. It is not the first year that Russia has been pursuing its neo-colonial policy towards the former countries of the Soviet Union. In an effort to renew the empire, President Putin is ready to take any measures, including war.

“Yet in the face of such aggression, the Ukrainian people have shown extraordinary resilience.”

Impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict on global food security

Continuing, Kholostenko rebuked Russia for reportedly aggravating a global food crisis, accusing Putin-led country of deploying hunger and famine as tools of war.

His words:

“By deliberately restricting the flow of Ukrainian grain, which has long been a crucial lifeline for many countries, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, Russia has escalated food insecurity for millions of people. Hunger and famine should never be used as tools of war, and these actions demonstrate the Kremlin’s disregard not only for Ukraine but for the well-being of people around the world.

"Many African nations have felt the impact of this disruption. For years, Ukraine has been a key supplier of grain and agricultural products to the continent.”

Ukraine grateful to Nigeria

Conclusively, Kholostenko thanked Nigeria for the African country’s resolution to firmly support the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

He said:

“We are grateful to Nigeria and all the countries that supported the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine.”

