Britain introduced a new bill on Wednesday that could legalise assisted dying, reigniting debates on end-of-life care

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who will present the bill, emphasised safeguards to prevent vulnerable individuals from being pressured

Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured that lawmakers will have a "free vote," ensuring a non-partisan decision

On Wednesday, Britain introduced a new bill aiming to legalise assisted dying in Parliament.

The bill would allow doctors to help end people’s lives. House of Commons is debating the bill after previous court challenges to change a legal blanket ban failed.

Britiain set to legalize assisted dying. Photo credit: Wrywick via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to ABC News, Labour politician Kim Leadbeater will introduce the bill granting in England and Wales. Details are believed to be revealed later in the month ahead of a Parliamentary vote.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer weighs in

Speaking on the bill, Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised that lawmakers would have a “free vote,” indicating that votes will not be partisan-based.

Labour politician Kim Leadbeater earlier said in a statement:

“There is absolutely no question of disabled people or those with mental illness who are not terminally ill being pressured to end their lives. It is important that we get the legislation right, with the necessary protections and safeguards in place.”

Assisted dying is legal in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and parts of the US, with strict regulations.

Esther Rantzen, the founder of a British children’s charity, encouraged people to write to their local member of Parliament. She said: “All we are asking for is the right to choose.”

Trudo Lemmens, a professor of health law and policy at the University of Toronto, said it is important to address inequities in health care across the UK.

Lemmens said.

“What we’ve seen is that people ask for medical assistance in dying because they feel they’re a burden to others. Pressure inevitably increases to expand it beyond what is legislated. Countries should be extremely careful on this and deeply study what has happened in other jurisdictions before they allow end-of-life termination by physicians.”

Man struggling for life in hospital

