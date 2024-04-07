There was tension at Heathrow Airport in London when the wings of a British Airways clashed with that of a Virgin Atlantic

A Virgin Atlantic and British Airways plane with 121 passengers reportedly collided at Heathrow Airport in London.

According to The BBC, the incident caused minor damage to both aircraft, but no injuries were recorded, and there was no delay.

Virgin Atlantic reacts as aeroplane collides

Virgin Atlantic stated that the Boeing 787-9 had been emptied and was being towed from the Terminal 3 stands when the incident happened.

The airline then added that the plane had landed and was immediately transported to another part of the airfield, and that was when one of the wings of the towing plane clipped the other aircraft.

The passengers on British Airways were on their way to Accra, the capital of Ghana. They were to be in the country at 12:40 BST.

British Airways speaks on crash

On its part, British Airways said an alternative aircraft was provided for the passengers and was scheduled to take off at 18:00.

Virgin Atlantic further disclosed that it was investigating the incident and that maintenance efforts were being made on the affected aircraft, which has now been taken out of service.

Under its contract, a ground-handling company was said to have provided the towing movement.

The spokesperson of the airport said:

"We are working alongside emergency services and our airline partners in response to an incident involving two aircraft on the ground earlier today."

