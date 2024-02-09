Finnair, Finland's top airline, introduced a new measure requiring passengers to weigh themselves

These measures include the lifting of their carry-on luggage before they can board the aircraft

This initiative seeks to guarantee that the combined weight of passengers and their luggage stays within safe parameters before the aircraft takes off

Helsinki, Finland - Finnair, Finland's leading airline, announced a new initiative where passengers must weigh themselves with their carry-on bags before boarding.

The airline assures that these weigh-ins will be completely optional and anonymous.

This measure aims to ensure that passengers' total weight and belongings remain within safe limits for takeoff.

Finnair shared this update on its website, as reported by ABC News on Friday, February 9, highlighting the need to refresh weight averages last assessed in 2018.

Finnair emphasised the significance of accurately gauging the combined weight of passengers and cargo to uphold the balance and stability of their aircraft during flights.

They highlighted the necessity of adhering to aviation regulations, which mandate updating passenger weight averages every five years.

Satu Munnukka, Finnair's Ground Processes Lead, clarified that the weight data is solely used for crucial calculations to ensure flight safety.

Furthermore, Munnukka assured that the collected data would be wholly dissociated from customers' personal information.

According to CNN, Munnukka said:

“We record the total weight and background information of the customer and their carry-on baggage, but we do not ask for the name or booking number, for example.

“Only the customer service agent working at the measuring point can see the total weight, so you can participate in the study with peace of mind.”

Munnukka announced that data collection will commence this month and continue until May.

After Finnish authorities approve, the data will be utilised for aircraft balance calculations beginning next year.

Munnukka added that:

“In the previous measurements five years ago, a good number of volunteers wanted to participate in the weighing, and we hope to have a good sample of volunteers, both business and leisure travelers, also this time, so that we can get the most accurate information possible for important balance calculations."

Other countries with passenger weighing policy

Finnair has followed the lead of several other airlines, including Korean Air, Hawaiian Air, Uzbekistan Airways, and Air New Zealand, by introducing passenger weighing protocols.

Last year, Korean Air passengers were taken aback by a new regulation requiring them to be weighed alongside their carry-on bags every five years on domestic flights.

The US Federal Aviation Administration also issued guidelines on calculating passenger weights in its Advisory Circular 120-27F.

This implies that Airlines can use average, survey-based, or actual weights to calculate the aircraft’s weight and balance.

