After a long wait, Taraba State is set to have its second airport, and a date for the commissioning has been picked

Goodluck Jonathan has been invited to grace the commissioning ceremony scheduled for February

The state government has set up a committee tasked with ensuring the seamless preparation and execution of the commissioning ceremony

Former President Goodluck Jonathan will officially commission 40 megawatts of Kashimbilla Dam and an airport in Takum, Taraba state.

According to a statement by Emmanuel Bello, the spokesman to the Taraba state governor noted that the commissioning would take place on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Part of the statement reads:

"As the countdown begins to the historic event, anticipation mounts for the unveiling of the Kashimbila Dam and Airport, representing a monumental leap forward in Taraba’s infrastructure landscape.

“The dam which has an installed capacity of 40 megawatts is seen as a massive boost to electricity in the state, especially the southern parts which include Takum, Donga, Ussa, and Ibi. Neighbouring states are also gearing up to benefit from the project.”

He also said that the two landmark projects, when launched, are expected to have a “tremendous impact” on the lives of the citizens, the Nation reports.

Expected impacts of the projects

Bello further added that apart from generating electricity, the dam will be used for irrigation purposes, while an airport and a three-star hotel will be used for cargo transportation and tourism.

He stated:

“The chairman of the visiting panel that toured the projects, Dr Emmanuel Lawson, said the dam is not just about electricity but also for irrigation purposes and the supply of water in the area."

He added that the Kashimbilla airport will make it the second one in the state with huge potential for cargo transportation.

He stressed that the economic benefits to Taraba state and its environs are beyond quantifying.

“Consequently, a three-star hotel would also be built around the dam to enhance the tourism aspect of the dam.”

