Former Catholic Pope, Benedict XVI has been confirmed dead in his residence at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, Vatican City.

As reported by Al Jazeera Pope Emeritus dies at the age of 95 on Saturday, December 31.

Pope Benedict XVI is the first in 600 years to step down from the sacred position. Photo: Marco Secchi

His demise is coming after several media reports were making the rounds that he was seriously ill and unstable.

Pope Francis who also confirmed his health status urged that he should be prayed to regain good health while stating that he was “very sick”.

Benedict was pope from April 2005 until his shocking resignation in February 2013.

According to the New York Times, his remains s expected to be moved to St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday, January 2 where he will be greeted by the Catholic faithful.

However, due to the fact that he resigned from the papacy, it is unclear whether the burial protocol for a deceased sitting Pope will be held for him.

Pope Benedict XVI broke tradition as he resigned from his position in 2013 becoming the first Pope to do so in over 600 years.

As regards his burial rites and protocol, the Vatican says it will roll out further details in due course but confirmed that his body will be at St. Peter’s Basilica “to be greeted by the faithful.”

