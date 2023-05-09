Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice may have one available lifeline to save them from serving a prison term in the United Kingdom

Balogun Sofiyullahi, a Nigerian lawyer, revealed that there is an existing treaty between Nigeria and the UK that allows the transference of prisoners

Sofiyullahi noted that it would be at the discretion of the UK to oblige if Nigeria chooses to evoke this agreement

A Nigerian lawyer, Balogun Sofiyullahi, revealed that the convicted and sentenced Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice could be released from prison in the United Kingdom and returned to Nigeria.

The couple is facing a combined 16 years imprisonment for the offence of organ trafficking that contravene the statutory stipulations of the Modern Slavery Act of the United Kingdom.

The UK Magistrate sentenced Senator Ekweremadu to 10 years imprisonment while his wife Beatrice bagged six years jail term. Photo: Ike Ekweremadu and Adrian Dennis/AFP

According to a tweet by Barrister Sofiyullahi, sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 9, the Ekweremadus could be released on the premise of an existing treaty between Nigeria and the UK.

He said this treaty allows the transference of a sentenced person back to Nigeria or vice versa.

He wrote:

"A Treaty exists between Nigeria & United Kingdom on Transfer of Sentenced Persons.

Nigeria, under Article 4 can apply to UK for Sen. Ike Ekweremadu & Ors to be transferred to Nigeria."

Sofiyullahi further revealed a clause in the treaty that gives the United Kingdom the autonomy to decide whether to consent or refuse the request.

This means that the transference of a convicted fellow is at the discretion of the government of the United Kingdom.

He wrote:

"However, Articles 3(b) and 8 give them right to either consent to the request or refuse same.

"However,it is essential to note that by Article 7(1) the sentence is expected to continue in the Receiving State{i.e Nigeria}"

Sofiyullahi noted that the purpose of the transfer is only a desire “to ensure that wherever possible foreign national prisoners should serve their sentences in their own country”.

Ekweremadu: King Charles III Told to Intervene in Ex-Deputy Senate President’s Case

In another development, Kayode Ajulo, a Nigerian lawyer, wrote the new British monarch, King Charles III, to consider the royal prerogative of mercy concerning Senator Ekweremadu’s matter.

Reactions continue to trail the conviction of Ekweremadu, a former deputy president of the Senate, for organ trafficking in the United Kingdom (UK).

Speaking on the royal prerogative of mercy, Ajulo said that a precedent had been set in as far back as 1717 when King George did the same; also, in 2003 and 2021.

