A couple has revealed how having affair with others has made their relationship stronger than ever as long as they always do it together.

Jess, 30, and his wife Jay, 46, told Kyle and Jackie O they met on the popular dating app, Tinder, two years ago and started dating soon after.

Jess with her partner Jay, who have been together for two years and are swinggers. Photo: Our Secret Spot.

Daily Mail reports that at the time Jess was with her ex-fiancé, Lawrence, who is still her business partner.

As things developed between Jess and Jay, they decided to 'close' their relationship a little by excluding seeing other partners separately.

To make up for the lack of diversity Jess, who is attracted to both males and females and had been in non-monogamous relationships for a decade, suggested swinging.

"I am quite open to things, so when she brought it up I thought it was worth a shot."

The first time they 'tried it' was also Jay's first-ever 'group affair experience.

"We had a foursome with my best friend and her partner."

Jay loves having open communication in his relationships and says the swinging lifestyle works for him because the couple are always checking in on each other, speaking about boundaries and connecting even when they are with others.

"We are always looking at each other at the moment."

And when things do become uncomfortable they can de-escalate quickly.

"You definitely have points where you feel awkward. I remember once I was pulled into a position I felt really uncomfortable in."

Jay said he doesn't get jealous when Jess is with other people because he just wants her to be happy.

But they have strong boundaries - they only swing together and they mostly swing with females.

