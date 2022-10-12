A man has taken to TikTok to share the story of how long it took him to stand on his feet after relocating abroad

Jeff Ukiri said he relocated abroad and could not come back home for 14 painful years during which his parents passed away

But he says things are better for him now as he can fly to any country he wants to go to and eat what he wants

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A touching TikTok video of a man narrating the story of his life has moved many to tears.

In the short video, the young man known as Jeff Ukiri narrated how he relocated abroad hoping for greener pastures.

Jeff Ukiri said it took him 14 years to stand on his feet. Photo credit: TikTok/@jeffukirionline.

Source: UGC

However, Jeff said things didn't immediately looking green as he had many struggles.

According to Jeff, he did many menial jobs, slept in the open in other to survive the harsh realities that hit him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Mum and dad passed away, I couldn't come him

To make matters worse for him in those painful years, he said his parents passed away.

But more painful was that he couldn't attend their burial because he had not the means to come back.

Things are better now for Jeff

However, things are now looking better for Jeff as he has been able to rise up and stand on his feet after years of struggles.

He said he can now travel around the world and eat whatever he wants to eat.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Sassy said:

"Thank God for everything. I stayed in Manchester for 7 and deported but today I’m a citizen of Canada."

@Jenny2135 commented:

"Na the papa and mama part pain me pass ... if they are no more, who am I hustling for? even if I make am, I mo go get appetite enjoy without my parent."

@Samuel Olaogun said:

"I relate to your struggle years ago, washing cars, cleaning toilets, care workers etc today self employed do my own things an travel the world."

Young lady moves abroad from Nigeria

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady decided to move abroad after living 30 years in Nigeria.

The lady was so happy when she landed in the UK where she hopes to find a better life.

She subsequently told Nigeria goodbye, drawing reactions from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng