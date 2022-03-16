Global site navigation

Putin Fights Back: List of American Leaders Sanctioned by Russia Emerges, Biden, Nigerian Appointee Included
by  Nurudeen Lawal

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, several countries have imposed sanctions on Moscow as they aim to pressurize President Vladimir Putin to halt the military operation.

Russian oligarchs like Roman Abramovich have also been sanctioned in a bid to step the Russian war against Ukraine.

US president Joe Biden (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet at the start of the U.S.-Russia summit on June 16, 2021 in Geneva. Photo credit: Denis Balibouse - Pool/Keystone
Source: Getty Images

Apparently infuriated by the development, Putin who has shown no sign of readiness to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine "retaliated" on Tuesday, March 15, by imposing sanctions against a wide range of American officials, including President Joe Biden.

According to CNN, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that all the Americans on the "stop list", including some non-governmental individuals, are barred from entering Russia.

Legit.ng notes that Adewale Adeyemo, a Nigerian-American serving in the Biden administration also made the stop list.

Here are the sanctioned American officials:

  1. Joe Biden, president of the US
  2. Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State
  3. Lloyd Austin, Defense Secretary
  4. Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
  5. Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser
  6. William Burns, CIA Director
  7. Jen Psaki, White House press secretary
  8. Daleep Singh, deputy national security adviser
  9. Samantha Power, USAID Director
  10. Adewale Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury
  11. Reta Jo Lewis, US Export-Import Bank President
  12. Hunter Biden, President Biden's son,
  13. Hillary Clinton, former US presidential candidate and former Secretary of State

We have no plan to go to Russia - US government

Meanwhile, Russia's sanction may not have any impact as the Biden administration has said it has no plan to visit the country.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested the restrictions will not have much of an impact on their intended targets.

She said:

"It won't surprise any of you that none of us are planning tourist trips to Russia, none of us have bank accounts that we won't be able to access, so we will forge ahead."

War in Ukraine: UK seizes Abramovich’s assets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom on Thursday, March 10, impounded all assets of Chelsea FC owner, Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich is one of seven oligarchs facing sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans over the Russian shelling and killings in Ukraine.

Other billionaires suffering similar sanctions are Igor Sechin and Oleg Deripaska, regarded as allies of Vladimir Putin.

