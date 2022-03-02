It is no longer news that President Vladimir Putin of Russia is waging an unpopular war on Ukraine. The war had already claimed many lives including children and wrecked countless havocs and destructions. As a result of the unpopularity of the war, many countries have heaped different sanctions on Russia. Millions of dollars have been sent to Ukraine in forms of humanitarian assistance, weapons and security gadgets. Most importantly, Ukrainians have shown their resilience and courage. Follow Legit.ng's live updates on the Russian war.