The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed new cases of the deadly Nipah virus in eastern India, triggering heightened surveillance and alert measures in several countries, including Nigeria, due to the virus’s high fatality rate and epidemic potential.

WHO reported two confirmed cases in West Bengal, India, involving healthcare workers, with health authorities tracing at least 196 contacts.

As reported by the BBC, the development has raised concerns globally, as Nipah is classified among the WHO’s top 10 priority diseases capable of causing major outbreaks.

The virus, first identified in Malaysia in 1998, is a rare but highly lethal infection that kills between 40 and 75 per cent of those infected. It belongs to the same family of viruses as measles but is significantly more deadly, despite being less contagious.

What is Nipah virus and how does it spreads

Nipah is a zoonotic virus, meaning it spreads from animals to humans. According to the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the WHO, transmission most commonly occurs through direct contact with infected fruit bats or pigs.

People can also become infected by consuming fruits or raw date palm sap contaminated with saliva or urine from infected bats. In some cases, the virus can spread directly from person to person through close physical contact, especially in healthcare and household settings.

Health experts warn that overcrowded hospitals and weak infection control practices can increase the risk of human-to-human transmission.

Symptoms and health risks

The incubation period typically ranges from four to 14 days, though rare cases of up to 45 days have been reported. Early symptoms are flu-like and include fever, headache, muscle pain, sore throat and vomiting.

In many patients, the disease rapidly progresses to severe neurological complications, including brain swelling (encephalitis), confusion, seizures and coma, often within five to seven days. Respiratory symptoms such as cough and breathing difficulty may also occur.

Medical imaging often shows brain tissue damage, and electrical brain activity has been linked to disease severity.

Survivors may suffer long-term neurological problems, fatigue and lasting nervous system damage.

No vaccine, no specific treatment

There is currently no approved vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for the Nipah virus. Treatment is limited to supportive medical care, including respiratory support for patients with severe symptoms.

An antiviral drug, ribavirin, has shown mixed results and is not considered a definitive treatment. As a result, public health officials focus on prevention, early detection and strict infection control measures.

Why are countries on alert

WHO considers Nipah a major global health threat because of its high death rate, ability to spread between people and lack of vaccines or proven treatments.

Authorities in countries such as Thailand and Nepal have begun screening travellers at airports and border points receiving passengers from affected parts of India.

In the UK, the Health Security Agency confirmed it has been researching Nipah for several years and developed testing models, though officials said there is no evidence of transmission outside India.

CNN quoted Jersey’s Director of Public Health, Prof Peter Bradley, as saying the risk to travellers remains low but urged anyone who develops symptoms after travelling to seek medical attention and report their travel history.

“No cases of Nipah virus have ever been reported in the UK,” Bradley said, adding that authorities were closely monitoring the situation.

Africa and Nigeria monitoring situation

Although no Nipah cases have been reported in Nigeria, health experts note that fruit bats linked to the virus have been found in parts of Africa, including Ghana, raising concerns about potential future risks.

WHO has stressed the importance of surveillance, public awareness and early response to prevent cross-border spread.

Globally, only about 754 cases had been reported as of 2024, though experts believe the true number may be higher due to underreporting.

With new cases confirmed in India and increased international monitoring, health authorities across multiple regions are maintaining a high level of alert to prevent the virus from escalating into a wider outbreak.

