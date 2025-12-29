Sheikh Faisal bin Abdul Malik Al Nu‘man passed away after decades of service as one of the most recognisable voices of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina

Appointed in 2001, he served for 25 years and called the adhan during historic congregations and major mosque expansions

His death marked the end of a multi-generational family tradition of serving the adhan at Masjid an-Nabawi

Sheikh Faisal bin Abdul Malik Al Nu‘man, one of the most familiar voices of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, has died after a recent illness, closing a chapter on more than two decades of service to one of Islam’s holiest sites.

Saudi media confirmed that Sheikh Faisal passed away on the evening of Monday, December 22, prompting an outpouring of tributes from worshippers, clerics and institutions connected to the mosque.

Sheikh Faisal Al Nu‘man, a veteran muadhin of the Prophet’s Mosque, dies after 25 years of service. Photo: FB/HR, headline.pk

Source: Facebook

For years, his call to prayer echoed across the courtyards and minarets of Masjid an-Nabawi, forming part of the daily rhythm of life for residents of Medina and millions of pilgrims, Gulf News confirmed.

Recognised for a calm and measured delivery, Sheikh Faisal’s voice carried a distinct serenity that many worshippers came to associate with the mosque itself. His presence during the adhan was marked by composure rather than spectacle, earning him quiet respect among colleagues and congregants alike.

Sheikh Faisal's decades at Islam’s sacred site

Appointed as a muadhin in 2001, corresponding to 1422 AH, Sheikh Faisal served the Prophet’s Mosque for 25 years. His tenure coincided with major expansions of the complex and some of the largest congregations in its history, according to Islamic Information.

He called worshippers to prayer during Ramadan nights and peak pilgrimage seasons when the mosque received millions.

According to the Saudi newspaper Okaz, Sheikh Faisal continued his duties with humility and devotion until his final days. Colleagues described him as deeply committed to the discipline and reverence required of the role.

Sheikh Faisal's family roots

Service to the adhan was not new to the Al Nu‘man family. Sheikh Faisal followed a lineage that spanned generations at the Prophet’s Mosque. His father, Sheikh Abdul Malik Al Nu‘man, began calling to prayer at the mosque at the age of 14 and remained in the role for decades until his death at an advanced age. His grandfather also served as a muadhin, making the family name synonymous with the sacred call in Medina.

Masjid An-Nabawi is the second-holiest site in Islam. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

This continuity linked personal heritage with a central Islamic ritual that has endured for centuries.

The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Prophet’s Mosque announced Sheikh Faisal’s death and conveyed condolences to his family and fellow staff. Funeral prayers were held after the Fajr prayer at Masjid an Nabawi, followed by burial at the historic Al Baqi cemetery.

A number of prominent Islamic figures attended the funeral, reflecting the esteem in which he was held. Sheikh Faisal leaves behind a legacy defined by consistency, reverence and a voice that became part of the spiritual memory of the Prophet’s Mosque.

