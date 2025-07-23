Following a recent plane crash, Air India has launched a wide-ranging recruitment campaign aimed at strengthening its operational backbone

The airline has listed dozens of vacancies across departments including cargo, finance, customer service, and maintenance, with many roles based in Gurugram and Delhi

This strategic hiring initiative signals Air India’s intent to rebuild public trust and boost internal efficiency through fresh talent

The recruitment campaign, which spans customer service, engineering, cargo, finance and technology divisions, is focused primarily on roles at the airline’s headquarters in Gurugram, as well as select locations in Delhi, Nagpur and Mumbai.

Loyalty and customer experience roles

Two postings for Senior Associate - Loyalty Customer Service (reference numbers 13919 and 12416) were released under the Loyalty department, located in Gurugram.

The airline revealed that these roles aimed to improve customer retention and experience following recent disruptions. Additionally, a role for Associate Manager - Escalations Management (13120) was announced in the CX Business Performance & Governance division, demonstrating renewed emphasis on resolving customer issues effectively.

Sales and operational support positions announced

Air India also advertised the position of Senior Associate - Central Sales Group Desk Support (12520) under the Sales department. The role was expected to bolster commercial activity and internal service desk coordination. Two Project Manager - Operations roles (13429 and 13430) under the COO Office were introduced, signalling efforts to strengthen operational oversight.

Investment in enterprise technology and analytics

In its push towards technological advancement, the airline posted multiple openings under the Enterprise Tech division.

These included Developer - ServiceNow (11883), Sr. Developer - ServiceNow (11954), and Ariba Consultant (12037). All roles are based in Gurugram and are focused on modernising digital infrastructure. Additionally, the role of Data Analyst (13805) under Group Operations Analytics was advertised to support strategic data-driven initiatives.

New appointments in cargo management

In the Cargo sector, Air India unveiled several strategic roles:

• Route Manager - UK & Europe (13368)

• Route Manager - Americas (13309)

• Manager - Cargo Sales (13361) in Delhi

• Senior Associate - Capacity Controller (13449)

• Associate Manager - Capacity Controller (9958)

The airline stated that these hires would help optimise cargo logistics across international and domestic routes.

Maintenance and technical roles

Under Maintenance and technical operations, the airline posted the following roles:

• Sr. Manager - Maintenance (13897) based in Delhi

• Technician (13422) for the Cadet Pilot School in Nagpur

• Base Maintenance (AME/Sr. AME/Duty Engineer) (13785) located in Mumbai

These positions suggested Air India’s increased commitment to aircraft safety and fleet reliability.

In the Finance division, the airline announced several mid- to senior-level roles. These included Associate Manager and Senior Manager positions across various locations, as well as a Sr. Manager (IN) and Associate Manager - Engineering Finance (13925). Meanwhile, under the Marketing division, a role titled Associate - Trade Communications (12951) was advertised, focused on promoting brand messaging and industry engagement.

