Mele Kyari’s successor, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has clocked over 100 days in office as Group CEO of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited

He was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in May 2025 with a mandate to improve the oil company

Before his appointment, he held key leadership roles within Shell, including Development Director at Shell Petroleum Development Company

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has released the achievements of Bashir Bayo Ojulari, the company's Group CEO, marking his first 100+ days in office.

According to details shared on X, the company said that under Ojulari’s leadership, there have been improvements in production, cost control, transparency, and clean energy.

It was also revealed that the NNPC boss in 100 days has been able to deepen collaboration with upstream partners, achieving growth in oil and gas production while maintaining 100% pipeline availability.

Other achievements listed also include the company's timely cash call payments, a move that has eased operations and improved investor confidence.

The national oil company said that NNPC has also resumed monthly financial and operational reporting, a transparency measure last consistently observed in 2021.

The successful completion of the River Niger crossing for the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline is also recorded as an achievement in the first 100 days of office, Punch reports.

Wale Ojulari list of achievements

Here is a breakdown of all achievements highlighted by NNPC

Production & partnership

Strong collaboration with upstream partners

Growth in oil and gas production

100% pipeline availability

Timely cash call payments enabling smoother operations

Repositioning for profitability

Saying “no” to value loss

Cutting costs and making tough decisions on underperformers

Ensuring every naira counts

Achieving innovative, operational efficiency

Opening the right doors for funding

Strategic investments in upstream and midstream infrastructure

Refinery progress

Ongoing technical and commercial reviews

Working toward long-term, value-driven refinery solutions

Fixing the engine while in motion

Transparency reinstated

Monthly financial and operational reports resumed (last consistently published in 2021)

AKK River Niger crossing

Major engineering milestone

A symbol of NNPC’s transformation: determined, focused, and forward-looking

Clean energy drive

Donated 35 CNG buses to the Presidential Initiative on CNG

Promoting affordability, cleaner air, and innovation

The roads are talking: CNG is the future

Investing in our people

Closing benefit gaps and improving employee welfare

Fostering a performance-driven culture

Reinforcing our commitment to constructive engagement and becoming an employer of choice

