NNPCL Releases 22 Achievements as as New CEO Ojulari Marks 100 Days in Office
- Mele Kyari’s successor, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has clocked over 100 days in office as Group CEO of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited
- He was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in May 2025 with a mandate to improve the oil company
- Before his appointment, he held key leadership roles within Shell, including Development Director at Shell Petroleum Development Company
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has released the achievements of Bashir Bayo Ojulari, the company's Group CEO, marking his first 100+ days in office.
According to details shared on X, the company said that under Ojulari’s leadership, there have been improvements in production, cost control, transparency, and clean energy.
It was also revealed that the NNPC boss in 100 days has been able to deepen collaboration with upstream partners, achieving growth in oil and gas production while maintaining 100% pipeline availability.
Other achievements listed also include the company's timely cash call payments, a move that has eased operations and improved investor confidence.
The national oil company said that NNPC has also resumed monthly financial and operational reporting, a transparency measure last consistently observed in 2021.
The successful completion of the River Niger crossing for the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline is also recorded as an achievement in the first 100 days of office, Punch reports.
Wale Ojulari list of achievements
Here is a breakdown of all achievements highlighted by NNPC
Production & partnership
- Strong collaboration with upstream partners
- Growth in oil and gas production
- 100% pipeline availability
- Timely cash call payments enabling smoother operations
Repositioning for profitability
- Saying “no” to value loss
- Cutting costs and making tough decisions on underperformers
- Ensuring every naira counts
- Achieving innovative, operational efficiency
- Opening the right doors for funding
- Strategic investments in upstream and midstream infrastructure
Refinery progress
- Ongoing technical and commercial reviews
- Working toward long-term, value-driven refinery solutions
- Fixing the engine while in motion
- Transparency reinstated
- Monthly financial and operational reports resumed (last consistently published in 2021)
- AKK River Niger crossing
Major engineering milestone
- A symbol of NNPC’s transformation: determined, focused, and forward-looking
- Clean energy drive
- Donated 35 CNG buses to the Presidential Initiative on CNG
Promoting affordability, cleaner air, and innovation
- The roads are talking: CNG is the future
- Investing in our people
- Closing benefit gaps and improving employee welfare
- Fostering a performance-driven culture
- Reinforcing our commitment to constructive engagement and becoming an employer of choice
