Content creator Oje called out colleague Peter Ukah in a video, linking a recent dramatic incident involving Peter Obi to Peter Ukah's habit of following the politician

Oje accused Peter Ukah of using his association with the former presidential candidate to build clout, calling the behaviour shameful

The video has sparked conversation online about content creators who chase politicians for relevance

A Nigerian content creator known as Oje has gone public with sharp criticism of fellow creator Peter Ukah, after footage emerged of Peter Ukah appearing to be publicly rebuffed by former presidential candidate Peter Obi at what looked like a hotel lobby.

In the now-viral clip, Oje filmed himself in a candid, bedroom-style commentary session, with an inset video of Peter Ukah dancing and interacting with someone in a lobby setting.

Oje mocks Peter Ukah over controversial encounter with Peter Obi. Credit: @peterobi, @rnadyzpeter

Source: Instagram

Oje's Take on the Peter Ukah Saga

Oje did not hold back his views. According to him, Peter Ukah built his online presence largely by trailing Peter Obi to events and producing content around the politician, a strategy that he claims has now backfired spectacularly.

"Most of the time, they do caricature of this man," Oje said, referring to how he believes some creators mocked Peter Obi while simultaneously riding on his popularity for views and followers.

He argued that Peter Ukah's approach of creating content with a "presidential aspirant" gave the impression of being "down to earth" and relatable, but was ultimately a calculated move to fool audiences.

"Now Peter everyone he did do like say he did… he wanted to fool everybody, make you be like say he's down to earth. Now he's the cause for this nonsense," Oje said.

Content creator Oje weighs in after Peter Obi’s encounter with Peter Ukah. Credit: @peterobi

Source: Facebook

"I Shame for Peter and the Peters"

Oje reserved some of his strongest words for fans who, in his view, blindly follow influencers like Peter Ukah without questioning their motives.

"I shame for you sometimes, they act my child. You guys are not my shoulder at all," he said, directing his frustration at those who he believes enable clout-chasing behaviour by engaging with it uncritically.

He suggested that Peter Ukah's public moment with Peter Obi was a natural consequence of how the creator had positioned himself, and that the outcome should have been predictable to anyone paying attention.

Watch Oje's full commentary on the Peter Ukah and Peter Obi situation:

Atiku mentions what he will do in office as president

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, promised to hire more security personnel and fully equip existing forces within his first 100 days in office if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

He made the remarks during a Hausa-language interview on the PAP show on Wednesday, August 19, where he also addressed the fuel subsidy and the welfare of retired military officers.

Source: Legit.ng