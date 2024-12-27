A 42-year-old man was flogged inside a mosque in Malaysia's Terengganu state after being convicted by a Sharia court for spending time alone with a woman who was not his wife or relative

This marks the first instance of a Sharia court-ordered whipping taking place outside of a court setting in Malaysia

The event has sparked concern from human rights advocates, who argue that such punishments strip individuals of their dignity and have no place in a modern justice system

In a rare and controversial event, a 42-year-old construction worker was flogged inside a mosque in Malaysia's conservative state of Terengganu on Friday.

Convicted by a Sharia court for spending time alone with a woman who was neither his wife nor relative, the man received six lashes, marking the first instance of a Sharia court-ordered whipping taking place outside of a court setting in Malaysia, according to the official Bernama news agency.

Sharia Court: Man Gets Flogged in Mosque for Spending Time Alone with Woman

Malaysia mosque flogging

The incident occurred after Friday prayers, with the man being delivered to the mosque in a prison van, wearing an orange inmate’s jumpsuit.

The caning, a punishment for the Islamic crime known as “khalwat,” was witnessed by an audience of around 90 people.

The Malaysian Bar association of lawyers expressed "profound concern" over the decision, stating that such punishments strip individuals of their dignity.

However, some spectators, like Mohd Sabri Muhammad, believed it would deter immoral acts.

Malaysia's dual-track legal system allows Islamic courts to handle certain matters for Muslim citizens.

While Sharia court-ordered caning is rare, it is not uncommon. In 2018, two women were caned in front of more than 100 spectators for violating religious laws by having sexual relations.

Critics argue that caning aims to humiliate as well as physically punish the recipient, and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia recently stated that such punishments have no place in a modern justice system.

