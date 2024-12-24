Makinde to Allow Sharia Court in Oyo, Gives Major Conditions
- Governor Seyi Makinde has acknowledged plans to inaugurate a Sharia Court in Oyo State but insists the initiative must comply with the Nigerian Constitution.
- The move, set to be inaugurated by the Supreme Council of Shari’ah in Nigeria on January 11, 2025, has drawn criticism from Southwest youths
- Makinde reiterated his commitment to upholding the law, emphasizing that any initiative violating constitutional provisions would face opposition
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has acknowledged plans to inaugurate a Sharia Court in the state.
However, the governor emphasized that such a move must comply with the Nigerian Constitution.
As reported by The Guardian, the Supreme Council of Shari’ah in Nigeria (Oyo State chapter), will inaugurate the court by January 11, 2025.
This development has sparked mixed reactions, with some Southwest youths opposing the initiative, citing concerns about extremism and questioning its benefits for the region.
In a video shared by his Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Olorundare Olamide Wilson, Makinde clarified his stance.
He stressed that while he respects citizens' rights to advocate for initiatives, any attempt to establish a Sharia Court must align with the law.
“I said that people may try, but for me, the law and Constitution of Nigeria are what I’m sworn to. If they are within the law, fine. But if they are not, they should expect that I will insist that the law must be followed,” Makinde stated.
Southwest youths have voiced concerns over the potential inauguration, arguing that Sharia law has not significantly benefited northern states that practice it.
They called for investments in education and economic development instead of religious courts, The Punch reported.
The event's legality remains a key issue, with Makinde reiterating his commitment to upholding constitutional provisions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944