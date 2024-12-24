Governor Seyi Makinde has acknowledged plans to inaugurate a Sharia Court in Oyo State but insists the initiative must comply with the Nigerian Constitution.

The move, set to be inaugurated by the Supreme Council of Shari’ah in Nigeria on January 11, 2025, has drawn criticism from Southwest youths

Makinde reiterated his commitment to upholding the law, emphasizing that any initiative violating constitutional provisions would face opposition

As reported by The Guardian, the Supreme Council of Shari’ah in Nigeria (Oyo State chapter), will inaugurate the court by January 11, 2025.

This development has sparked mixed reactions, with some Southwest youths opposing the initiative, citing concerns about extremism and questioning its benefits for the region.

In a video shared by his Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Olorundare Olamide Wilson, Makinde clarified his stance.

He stressed that while he respects citizens' rights to advocate for initiatives, any attempt to establish a Sharia Court must align with the law.

“I said that people may try, but for me, the law and Constitution of Nigeria are what I’m sworn to. If they are within the law, fine. But if they are not, they should expect that I will insist that the law must be followed,” Makinde stated.

Southwest youths have voiced concerns over the potential inauguration, arguing that Sharia law has not significantly benefited northern states that practice it.

They called for investments in education and economic development instead of religious courts, The Punch reported.

The event's legality remains a key issue, with Makinde reiterating his commitment to upholding constitutional provisions.

