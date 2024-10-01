Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles which impacted Southern and Central Israel on Tuesday, October 1

Air raid sirens wailed and loud booms were heard in Tel Aviv and throughout the country

The Iranian strikes come in the wake of an escalating Israeli campaign against the militant group, Hezbollah, in Lebanon

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global issues.

Jerusalem, Iran - Iran on Tuesday, October 1, launched missiles towards Israel.

The BBC cited the Israeli military as confirming the attack during a televised press conference.

Iran launches barrage of missiles at Israel. Photo credits: Pacific Press, Majid Saeedi

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky News, nearly 200 missiles were launched towards Israel on Tuesday evening, October 1.

Israeli military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, said there are no reports of casualties from the attack.

Hagari stated that the army does not see “any more threats in our airspace”, adding that people are safe to leave the shelters.

The attack — in retaliation for Israel's campaign against the Hezbollah group in Lebanon — marks a significant escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Videos of the attack trended on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, October 1.

See a video of the attack below:

Israel-Iran latest: The ‘world is on fire’ - Trump

Meanwhile, former US president, Donald Trump, issued a statement on the Iranian missile attack on Israel, claiming that the “world is on fire” and that US leadership is absent.

Trump said:

“Under ‘President Trump,’ we had no war in the middle east."

Trump reiterated his claims that Hamas’s coordinated armed incursions from the Gaza Strip into the Gaza Envelope of southern Israel, on October 7, 2023, would not have happened had he been in the White House.

More to follow…

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng