The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), has ran initiative that will kickstart the local manufacturing and assembly of electric vehicles (EVs).

This move includes a collaborative partnership with a Moroccan firm, signalling a significant step towards bolstering Nigeria’s automotive industry.

Punch reports that Joseph Osanipin, the NADDC Director-General/CEO, disclosed the plans following his participation in the recent Nigeria-Morocco business forum.

He said that initial discussions with E-move Vehicles Company, a Moroccan firm recognized for its production of electric motorcycles, tricycles, and batteries, as well as its expertise in energy storage systems, have taken place.

He expressed optimism about bringing E-move's manufacturing capabilities to Nigeria.

He said:

"Electric vehicle in Nigeria is possible we have the resources. Manufacturing the same products in Nigeria will help in our quest for energy transition in mobility. It will create jobs and enhance local production capabilities."

The NADDC delegation also visited Univers Acier Steel, a steel manufacturing company whose products are utilised by automotive manufacturers.

Osanipin added:

"This partnership aims to foster technological expertise and reduce Nigeria's reliance on imported vehicles, which will contribute to economic growth and environmental sustainability.

"Our visit to Morocco has provided invaluable insights into automotive regulations and testing protocols.

"It has marked the beginning of a collaboration and experience-sharing process that will strengthen our automotive development efforts."

Energy firm to launch electric vehicles charging station

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Egoras Technology, a Nigerian energy company, had plans to unveil its electric vehicle charging station, Egostation.

According to the company, the infrastructure powered by blockchain technology debuted in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The company is embracing the transition of African communities from reliance on fossil fuels to embracing sustainable energy.

