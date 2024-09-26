Iwao Hakamada, the world's longest-serving death row inmate, has been acquitted by a Japanese court after over half a century

The court found that the evidence used to convict Hakamada of a quadruple murder in 1968 was fabricated

Hakamada's case has drawn widespread public interest, highlighting serious concerns about potential miscarriages of justice in Japan

In a landmark decision, an 88-year-old man, Iwao Hakamada, who holds the grim title of the world’s longest-serving death row inmate, has been acquitted by a Japanese court.

The court found that the evidence used against him was fabricated, leading to his wrongful conviction.

World’s longest-serving death row inmate acquitted. Photo credit: The Asahi Shinburn via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hakamada, who has spent over half a century on death row, was originally found guilty in 1968 of the brutal murder of his boss, the man’s wife, and their two teenage children.

The conviction was based on suspicions that Hakamada had killed the family, set their home on fire, and stolen 200,000 yen in cash.

Hakamada’s 56-year legal battle ends in acquittal

However, recent developments have cast doubt on the integrity of the investigation, with allegations that investigators may have planted evidence.

The prolonged incarceration has severely impacted Hakamada's mental health, rendering him unfit to attend the hearing where his acquittal was finally pronounced.

Despite his absence, the courtroom in Shizuoka was packed with around 500 people, all eager to witness the conclusion of one of Japan's most infamous legal sagas. As the verdict was announced, supporters outside the court erupted in cheers of “banzai,” a traditional Japanese exclamation of joy.

Since 2014, Hakamada has been living under the care of his 91-year-old sister, Hideko, after being released from jail and granted a retrial. His struggle for justice has been long and arduous, likened by Hakamada to "fighting a bout every day." He poignantly remarked, "Once you think you can't win, there is no path to victory."

Hakamada's ordeal began in 1966 when he was working at a miso processing plant. The bodies of his employer, the man’s wife, and their two children were discovered in their home, all victims of a stabbing before the house was set ablaze.

Initially denying the charges, Hakamada later confessed under duress after enduring beatings and interrogations that lasted up to 12 hours a day. This coerced confession led to his conviction for murder and arson in 1968, resulting in a death sentence that has now been overturned.

The acquittal of Iwao Hakamada marks a significant moment in Japan's judicial history, highlighting the potential for miscarriages of justice and the enduring human spirit in the face of overwhelming adversity.

Man released from prison after 28 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man wrongly convicted and jailed for close to 30 years has walked free after it was found he was innocent.

Johnson Lamar, 50, locked up in prison since 1994 finally regained his freedom in 2023 after the case was revisited.

