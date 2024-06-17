The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has restricted pilgrims from proceeding to the Jamarat Bridge for the stone-throwing ritual

Security personnel will be stationed at camps to enforce the restriction, ensuring no pilgrim departs before 4pm

Two illegal migrants of Nigerian origin were apprehended by Nigeria’s Hajj Commission officials for infiltrating pilgrims' tents

Mecca, Saudi Arabia—The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has halted pilgrims from heading to the Jamarat Bridge for the stone-throwing ritual between 11am and 4pm due to extreme heat.

Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, announced this directive in a statement on Monday in Mina, Makkah.

Abdulfattah stated that the measure was necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims in the face of high temperatures and to prevent heat stress, as reported by Daily Trust.

He said:

"Consequently, the following measures have been put in place: Pilgrims are restricted from going to the Jamarat Bridge for the stone-throwing ritual between 11am and 4pm."

Abdulfattah stated that security personnel would be positioned at the camps to enforce the restriction and prevent any pilgrim from leaving before 4pm.

Abdulfattah called on the Office of Hajj Affairs and service providers to ensure adherence to the rule, emphasizing that they would be held accountable for any breaches, Punch reported.

He said:

"We pray for Allah’s protection over the pilgrims and the acceptance of their Hajj.”

2 Nigerians apprehended over infiltration of pilgrims' tents

Meanwhile, officials from Nigeria’s Hajj Commission apprehended two illegal migrants of Nigerian origin, Muhammed Umar and Nazifi Tasi'u GARBA, who had infiltrated pilgrims' tents amid concerns about overcrowded accommodations and petty theft.

The suspects were subsequently handed over to the Saudi Police, who took their biometrics and imposed a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals to be paid upon their departure from the country.

Hajj 2024: 19 pilgrims confirmed dead in Saudi Arabia

In another report, authorities from Jordan and Iran reported on Sunday, June 16, that at least 19 pilgrims from their countries have died during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia amid soaring temperatures in the region.

Jordan's foreign ministry announced that “Fourteen Jordanian pilgrims have died and 17 others are missing” while performing hajj rituals.

Separately, Iranian Red Crescent Chief Pirhossein Koolivand reported that “Five Iranian pilgrims have lost their lives so far in Mecca and Medina during the hajj this year,” without specifying the causes of death.

Source: Legit.ng