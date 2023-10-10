Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has said the state government has airlifted 310 Nigerians who participated in a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel’s capital, back home

Earlier, Lagos suspended airlifting of the second batch of intending pilgrims to Israel due to the ongoing war between the country and Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group

Following Hamas’ attack last weekend, and a retaliatory response from Israeli forces, the conflict has tragically claimed the lives of over 1,000 individuals on both sides

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state government on Tuesday, October 10, announced that it has successfully airlifted and returned all 310 citizens who went on pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel.

Governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this announcement across his social media pages.

Sanwo-Olu commended the ministry of home affairs for its part in the transport operation.

The state’s No.1 citizen prayed for “peace in Israel, and indeed the world at large”.

He wrote across his social media channels:

“Good morning Lagos, I’m happy to announce that we have successfully airlifted and returned all three hundred and ten (310) citizens who went on pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel.

“I want to thank you all for your concern and I must also express my joy to our Ministry of Home Affairs for a job well done.

“We pray for peace in Israel, and indeed the world at large.”

Israel-Gaza conflict: 198 killed

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported that medical sources in Gaza said at least 198 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air attacks launched after a Hamas offensive against Israel that killed at least 40.

More than 1,600 people have also been wounded.

Per the BBC, Israel said earlier it had begun striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response "to the barrages of rockets" that were part of an unprecedented attack by Palestinian militants.

'Employ dialogue', Nigeria to Israel, Palestine

Legit.ng also reported that the federal government of Nigeria expressed deep concern over the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, in the early hours of Saturday, October 7.

The Nigerian government in a statement signed by the minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, called for de-escalation and a ceasefire between the warring parties.

Source: Legit.ng