The United States President, Joe Biden, turned into a cameraman to take photos of the DG of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Okonjo-Iweala shared the photos taken at the G20 Summit on her verified X ( formerly Twitter) handle @NOIweala

Nigerians have reacted to the photos while showering the former Nigeria's minister of finance with kind words

India, New Delhi- The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was the star of the day at the G20 Summit as United States President, Joe Biden, turned cameraman to take photos of her and others.

In a post shared on her X (formerly Twitter) page @NOIweala, Okonjo-Iweala said she had great moments with President Biden and Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, discussing WTO reform.

US President Biden turns cameraman and takes photo of Okonjo-Iweala Photo Credit: @NOIweala

Source: Twitter

Biden takes photo of Okonjo-Iweala at G20 Summit

"At the G20 Leaders Summit. Some great moments with President Joe Biden @POTUS and also with @JakeSullivan46 National Security Advisor, discussing @WTO reform especially reform of the Dispute Settlement System. President Biden surprised us by taking a photo of me, my staff and @JakeSullivan46”

Nigerians react as Biden takes photos of Okonjo-Iweala

Some Nigerians have reacted to the post, described Okonjo-Iweala as the "Messi of finance" and a stat that cannot be hidden.

@TokunboAdesina

This affirms the popular saying that you can't hide a star, the Messi of Finance.

@rilwan_ola01

President Biden famzing with Madam Ngozi Okonjo Iweala is another prove that Nigeria is a great nation and I am so proud of this country. The world will celebrate you if you don’t steal peoples mandate or doesn’t have a lot of baggages ..

Getting it right will start by arresting Mahmood Yakubu and his cohorts, then lock them up forever. They are the enemies within.

Nigeria will succeed

@n6oflife6

Very few regular citizens of the world can have this level of access to the United States President. Look how excited he is to take a selfie with NOI.

@TomisinAmokeoja

When you are big, you are big. The world is your stage.

@seunosewa

When you're good, you're good. She has had a long and amazing, exemplary career.

