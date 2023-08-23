India has become the fourth country to touch down on the Moon after its Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down on the lunar surface.

Although it is the fourth country to down on the moon, the Chandrayaan-3 is the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon, BBC reported.

Chandrayaan-3: India becomes 4th country to land on the moon

This is not a mean feat as Russia failed in its attempt to land on the moon earlier this week.

India’s first attempt was not successful but the second attempt got the world’s attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the historical feat immediately Vikram lander touched down on the lunar surface.

The lunar south pole is generating scientific interest as there are reports that its craters are permanently in shadow and contain frozen water.

It is gathered that splitting the lunar south pole’s water into its constituent parts of hydrogen and oxygen could provide a potential fuel for exploring places like Mars and beyond.

Nasa’s Artemis mission, which is sending astronauts to the Moon, is also targeting the lunar south pole

Countries that have landed on Moon

United States of America

Former Soviet Union

China

India

India is ahead of the rest of the world

While reacting to India's historic feat, the Director of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, said India is ahead of the rest of the world in landing its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's south pole.

Onanuga stated this on Wednesday, August 23, via his verified Twitter page @aonanuga1956

