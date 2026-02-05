Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing is set to launch the world’s largest CNG vehicle production plant in Nigeria

The facility aims to produce 3,000 vehicles annually, boosting local automotive capacity and lead Africa's green auto industry

New plant to create 2,000 jobs and enhance skills training for young Nigerians and boost employment in the country

Nigeria is taking a decisive step into the future of clean transportation as Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) prepares to commission what it describes as the world’s largest compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicle production plant.

The facility, which will also manufacture electric vehicles, marks a major expansion of local automotive capacity and strengthens Nigeria’s ambition to become Africa’s leading auto manufacturing hub.

Innoson Motor to launch the world's largest CNG vehicle plant.

Source: Facebook

The new factory underscores a broader shift toward sustainable transport solutions across Africa, as governments and businesses search for alternatives to petrol and diesel amid rising energy costs and climate concerns.

World-class capacity for clean vehicles

Speaking on the project, Executive Chairman of Innoson Group, Innocent Chukwuma, said the plant will rank among the largest CNG vehicle factories globally.

Once operational, the facility will have the capacity to produce up to 3,000 vehicles annually, spanning six different categories that include trucks and other commercial vehicles.

The plant will be equipped with modern manufacturing technology and is expected to be completed within the next few months. According to Chukwuma, the investment reflects Innoson’s long-standing commitment to building vehicles locally and reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported automobiles.

He described the project as a strategic response to changing energy dynamics and growing demand for cleaner, more cost-effective transport options across the continent.

Job creation and industrial expansion

Beyond production capacity, the factory is set to deliver a major employment boost.

Chukwuma said Innoson plans to recruit about 2,000 additional workers in 2026 alone, driven largely by the commissioning of the new plant.

He reaffirmed that Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing already ranks among Africa’s largest private-sector employers, supporting thousands of families through direct and indirect jobs across its operations.

The expansion, he noted, aligns with his vision of industrial growth powered by Nigerian expertise rather than imports.

By scaling local production, Innoson aims to deepen value chains and stimulate broader economic activity in manufacturing, logistics, and support services.

Skills Development at the Core

A key feature of the new CNG vehicle plant is its integrated technical training programme. The initiative is designed to provide young Nigerians with hands-on industrial and manufacturing skills relevant to modern auto production.

Participants in the programme will either be absorbed into Innoson’s workforce or certified to seek employment across Nigeria’s growing manufacturing sector.

Chukwuma said the initiative is as much about social impact as it is about business growth.

He stressed that skills acquisition and job creation are critical tools for tackling unemployment, reducing insecurity, and building a resilient industrial base.

Positioning Nigeria as Africa’s auto hub

As African governments increasingly promote gas-powered and electric vehicles to cut fuel costs and emissions, Innoson’s expansion places Nigeria at the centre of the continent’s clean mobility transition.

The new plant has the potential to reshape regional supply chains, reduce vehicle imports, and position Nigeria as a key exporter of next-generation vehicles within Africa.

Innoson set to dominate Africa's auto industry with world's largest CNG vehicle assembly plant.

Source: Facebook

For the country’s auto industry, the project represents a bold statement of intent: to compete not just regionally, but on the global stage.

Nigeria, South Korea to set up EV manufacturing plant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with South Korea to establish an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant and develop charging infrastructure across Nigeria.

According to the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), the agreement was signed on January 30 by the minister of state for industry, John Enoh, and representatives of South Korea’s Asia Economic Development Committee (AEDC).

In a post shared on X on Saturday, the council said the partnership supports Nigeria’s National Energy Transition Plan (ETP) and the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP).

