South Africa expelled Israel’s top diplomat for "violating diplomatic norms", sparking a swift retaliation from Israel

The move deepened already strained relations between the two nations, which have clashed over South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ

Both countries now face a worsening diplomatic rift, with their most senior envoys ordered to leave within 72 hours

South Africa’s foreign affairs ministry announced that Ariel Seidman, chargé d’affaires at the Israeli embassy, had been declared persona non grata and was given 72 hours to leave the country. Officials said Seidman’s actions "represent a gross abuse of diplomatic privilege".

The ministry accused him of using official social media platforms to attack President Cyril Ramaphosa and of inviting Israeli officials to South Africa without government approval, BBC reported.

Source: Getty Images

Hours after the announcement, Israel responded by expelling South Africa’s representative in the country, Shaun Edward Byneveldt. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that "following South Africa's false attacks against Israel in the international arena and the unilateral, baseless step taken" against Seidman, Byneveldt was also declared persona non grata and ordered to leave within 72 hours.

The Israeli government told the BBC that "additional steps will be considered in due course".

Relations between South Africa and Israel remain strained

Relations between the two countries have been tense since South Africa accused Israel of genocide against Palestinians at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), a charge Israel has rejected. Neither country currently has an ambassador in the other, meaning the expelled diplomats were their most senior representatives.

Seidman’s role and controversial ties

Seidman was appointed chargé d’affaires at Israel’s embassy in South Africa last year. His responsibilities also extended to neighbouring countries including Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius and Namibia.

Since his appointment, his close ties with Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, a controversial South African king and nephew of Nelson Mandela, had drawn criticism from Ramaphosa’s government. Dalindyebo visited Israel in December and met senior officials without the knowledge of South Africa’s authorities. Following his return, an Israeli delegation visited the Eastern Cape, promising aid.

Israeli officials recently shared videos and images on X showing their trip to Dalindyebo’s province. They said the visit was aimed at discussing "concrete assistance in water, health and agriculture".

South Africa recognises several monarchs representing different ethnic groups and clans. However, these monarchs hold no formal political authority, making the Israeli delegation’s engagement with Dalindyebo a sensitive issue for the government.

