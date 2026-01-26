Global maternal health has shown remarkable progress over the past four decades, with deaths during pregnancy and childbirth falling worldwide

Yet, despite this improvement, many countries continued to record maternal mortality rates far above the global average

The following report highlighted the ten worst countries to be a mother, based on the latest WHO data

Maternal health has seen global progress in recent decades. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the global maternal mortality ratio (MMR) dropped by more than 57% in the last 40 years.

In 1985, the average stood at 460 deaths per 100,000 live births, while in 2023 the figure was 197, ConcernedUSA reported.

Despite this improvement, many countries still recorded maternal mortality rates far above the global average. Based on the latest WHO data, these were the ten worst countries to be a mother in terms of maternal mortality.

10. Guinea

WHO placed Guinea’s MMR at 494 deaths per 100,000 live births. This is still high, but marked a significant improvement compared to 2000, when the figure was 971.

9. Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau recorded 505 deaths per 100,000 live births. UNICEF had reported a much higher figure of 900 ten years earlier. UNFPA noted in 2021 that “health centers have nurses and midwives but no obstetrician/gynecologists to immediately assess high-risk obstetric cases.”

8. Benin

Benin saw its MMR rise from 397 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2020 to 518 in 2023, showing a loss of progress compared to neighbouring countries.

7. Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s MMR dropped from 638 deaths per 100,000 live births (last updated in 2017) to 521. However, fewer than 60% of births were overseen by skilled healthcare professionals, with finances and gender norms limiting access to care.

6. Somalia

UNICEF reported that one in 20 Somali women died due to pregnancy or birth complications. This was an improvement from 2017, when the figure was one in 12. Somalia reduced its MMR from 829 to 563, but risks remained high.

5. Liberia

Liberia launched a plan in 2011 to reduce maternal deaths, but challenges persisted. The Ebola epidemic (2014–16) and COVID-19 pandemic disrupted progress. The MMR stood at 628 in 2023, down from 694 in 2011.

4. Central African Republic

Conflict pushed the Central African Republic’s MMR above 1,000 in 2013. By 2023, it had dropped to 692. However, healthcare access remained limited, with half of facilities destroyed or shut down and only six doctors per 100,000 people.

3. South Sudan

South Sudan had the world’s highest MMR in 2017 at 1,150 deaths per 100,000 live births. By 2023, the figure fell to 692, though some regions still reported rates as high as 1,252. Limited access to skilled care and emergency services continued to endanger mothers.

2. Chad

Chad’s MMR stagnated between 2013 and 2017, but progress was seen by 2023 with 748 deaths per 100,000 live births. Fewer than 25% of women gave birth with professional assistance, and 35% lacked prenatal care.

1. Nigeria

Nigeria ranked worst, with 993 deaths per 100,000 live births. The figure rose steadily between 2007 and 2015, reaching 917 in 2017 and climbing again by 2023. This trend posed a serious threat to millions of women in the country.

While global maternal mortality has declined, countries such as Nigeria, Chad, and South Sudan remained among the most dangerous places to give birth. Progress is uneven, with conflict, weak healthcare systems, and limited access to skilled professionals continuing to put mothers at risk.

