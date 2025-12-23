Breaking: Libyan Army Chief Dies in Plane Crash, Details Emerge
Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, the Libyan army's chief of staff, has reportedly died in a plane crash, following his departure from Turkey's capital, Ankara. This was confirmed by the internationally recognised government's prime minister confirmed the death, adding that there were four other officials on the same jet.
The Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah's statement reads in part, "This followed a tragic and painful incident while they were returning from an official trip from the Turkish city of Ankara. This grave loss is a great loss for the nation, for the military institution, and for all the people."
