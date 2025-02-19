Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered the long-lost tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II, the first royal tomb found since King Tutankhamun’s in 1922

The tomb, located west of the Valley of the Kings, offers invaluable insight into 18th Dynasty royal burials and has been hailed as a historic moment for archaeology

Despite poor preservation due to ancient flooding, the discovery includes significant artefacts such as fragments of the Book of Amduat and alabaster jars inscribed with Thutmose II’s name

Egypt – Archaeologists have unearthed the long-lost tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II, marking the first royal tomb discovery in Egypt since King Tutankhamun’s tomb was found in 1922.

The tomb was discovered at a site just under two miles west of the Valley of the Kings, with officials confirming the breakthrough on February 18.

Initial discoveries of the entrance and main corridor in 2022 have now been confirmed as the final resting place of Thutmose II, a ruler of the 18th Dynasty.

Significant breakthrough in archaeological research

Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathi, hailed the discovery as a historic moment for archaeology, offering invaluable insight into royal burials and the funerary traditions of the 18th Dynasty.

Thutmose II, who ruled from 1493 to 1479BC and is thought to have died around the age of 30, was interred in a tomb that had suffered from ancient flooding.

The discovery of the tomb and its artefacts, including fragments of blue and yellow-decorated plaster and sections of the Book of Amduat, provides a deeper understanding of ancient Egyptian civilisation.

Challenges and preservation efforts

The joint Egyptian-British archaeological mission, led by the Supreme Council of Antiquities and the New Kingdom Research Foundation, initially misidentified the tomb as belonging to one of the wives of the Kings.

However, further excavations revealed it as the tomb of Thutmose II. Despite its poor state of preservation due to flooding, the team restored fallen plaster fragments and identified evidence pointing to Thutmose II, including alabaster jars inscribed with his name and inscriptions with the name of his wife and half-sister, Queen Hatshepsut.

Excavation efforts will continue to uncover more details about Thutmose II’s burial and the fate of the tomb’s original treasures.

