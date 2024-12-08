Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Damascus, Syria - Adamu Garba, a former Nigerian presidential aspirant, on Sunday, December 8, said the crisis in the Middle East would most likely escalate.

Garba spoke against the backdrop of the situation in Syria where rebel fighters said they captured the Syrian capital of Damascus. The rebels claimed that President Bashar al-Assad had fled the capital, losing his decades-long grip on power, after a lightning-fast offensive by opposition forces in recent days.

Adamu Garba says the present Syrian conflict is less likely to look like Libya. Photo credit: Bashar Al-Assad

Assad: 'Expect Sudan scenario in Syria' - Garba

Reacting, Garba asserted that the "Syrian case is more likely to look like Sudan".

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Syrian case is more likely to look like Sudan, where two factions are fighting for control. One faction supported by Iran, Turkey, Russia and Qatar while the other supported by the U.S, Israel, Saudi and France.

"It’s less likely to look like Libya.

"Truth is, we are heading towards a mega global conflict in the Middle East."

Legit.ng reports that millions of Syrians are already in crisis as a result of the war which has destroyed the economy and people's livelihood

More than 280,000 people have been uprooted in northwest Syria in a matter of days following the sudden and massive offensive into government-controlled areas led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which is sanctioned by the Security Council as a terrorist group.

Apart from Syria, crises are being experienced in Middle Eastern countries like Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon.

