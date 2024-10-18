The Kenya Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been impeached by the Senate despite his failure to appear at his trial

Rigathi Gachagua, the Kenyan deputy president, has been sacked from his office even after he failed to appear at his impeachment trial after his lawyer said he had been admitted to the hospital.

This is as Kenya experienced one of the most dramatic days in its political history. Gachagua was expected to appear before the Senate to defend himself from being impeached. The impeachment came days after he pleaded not guilty to 11 charges.

Why Kenya deputy president was impeached

BBC reported that Gachagua, popularly referred to as Riggy G, did not show up at the hearing. His lawyer requested the suspension of the defence, adding that his client was having chest pains and already attending treatment at The Karen Hospital.

However, the senators decided to continue with the trial without him, which was why the defence team left the chamber.

The lawmakers' refusal to suspend the hearing until Saturday, October 18, was not legally allowed. This shows the senators' determination to impeach Gachagua months after he fell out with President William Ruto.

Lower house of parliament voted to impeach Gachagua

Last week, the majority of members of the MP in the National Assembly voted for the removal of Gachagua in the lower house of the parliament, leading to his two-day trial in the Senate.

President Ruto has yet to comment on the impeachment of his deputy. Speculation has begun about potential replacements, with four individuals mentioned:

Murang'a County Governor: Irungu Kang'ata Kirinyaga County Governor: Anne Waiguru Interior Minister: Kithure Kindiki Foreign Affairs Minister: Musalia Mudavadi

