Yaounde, Cameroon - Cameroon has said President Paul Biya is not dead.

The rebuttal follows Biya's long absence from the central African country.

Rumours had it that the 91-year-old was allegedly hospitalised at the Percy military hospital in Clamart, France.

The speculations reached a new peak on Tuesday, October 8, with the broadcast, by South African channel ABS Africa TV, of the announcement of the Cameroonian leader's death.

Legit.ng reports that Biya has served as president of Cameroon since 1982, having previously been the prime minister of Cameroon from 1975 to 1982.

Amid the rife rumour which is trending on X (formerly Twitter), Rene Emmanuel Sadi, the government's spokesperson and minister of communication, quashed the reports.

He said in a statement read on state radio broadcaster.

“The President (Biya) is in good health and will be back in the country any moment from now."

In the same vein, The Africa Report quoted André Magnus Ekoumou, Cameroon’s ambassador to France as saying Biya is in Geneva, Switzerland.

Contacted by Jeune Afrique on Tuesday, October 8, Ekoumou stated that “Biya has never been hospitalised in Clamart or anywhere in France”.

Expressing his displeasure at the spread of rumours, the diplomat stated that the president “is currently in Geneva”, adding that the nonagenarian is “in good health”.

