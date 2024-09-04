Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the president of Senegal, made history as the youngest democratically elected leader in West Africa

In a move that showed his commitment to transparency, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the president of Senegal, publicly disclosed his assets.

The 44-year-old opposition leader, who emerged as the youngest democratically elected president in West Africa, made the declaration on March 22, 2024, two days before the election.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye publicly declared his assets.

Source: Twitter

In a detailed publication titled “Heritage Declaration of the Candidate Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye,” Faye outlined his assets and liabilities dating back to October 2007.

The document revealed that Faye owns a single house built on a 200 m² plot in Mermoz, a property allocated by the tax union and completed between 2017 and 2021 with a combination of personal funds and loans.

Diomaye Faye's public asset

Faye, a former tax officer, also declared ownership of two vehicles: a 2012 Ford Focus acquired second-hand in 2019 for 6,500,000 FCFA and a Ford Explorer Platinum purchased second-hand in 2022 for 19,000,000 FCFA.

Additionally, he reported having funds in three bank accounts, two current accounts, and one savings account totalling $38,000 as of March 19, 2024.

The president-elect's assets include undeveloped lands, such as an 80 m² plot acquired in 2017 for 3,000,000 FCFA and a 4.3-hectare agricultural land in the commune of Sandiara, purchased in 2022 for 15,050,000 FCFA.

His liabilities include a 30,000,000 FCFA advantage loan taken on September 5, 2022, an 8,000,000 FCFA payroll loan from August 22, 2022, and a 10,000,000 FCFA loan from a friend.

Faye sworn in as Senegal's new president

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the president-elect of Senegal was on Tuesday, April 2, sworn in as the nation's new leader.

Faye, during his inaugural speech before hundreds of officials and several African heads of state in Diamniadio near Dakar, the country's capital, swore to faithfully fulfil the office of President of the Republic of Senegal.

