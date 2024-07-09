Liberian President Joseph Boakai has taken a decision that reflects the demand and plight of his people

Amid his country's economic hardship, he voluntarily slashed his salary by 40 percent to cut government spending and ensure fiscal integrity and national financial security

The Liberian government confirmed the development via a terse statement shared on its website

While Nigeria battles with economic hardship informed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government policies, Liberia's President Joseph Boakai has announced that he will slash his salary by 40% in an effort to lead by example.

In a gesture of solidarity amid economic challenges

Liberian government confirmed the development via a statement shared on its website on Saturday, July 6, and noted that Boakai hoped to set a precedent for "responsible governance" and demonstrate "solidarity" with Liberians.

As reported by AfricanNews, this move comes in response to growing public scrutiny of government salaries and widespread discontent over the rising cost of living in Liberia.

BusinessDay reported that the development follows some lawmakers arriving at the parliament in tricycles in protest against the non-payment of funds for their vehicles by the ministry of finance and development planning.

As reported by BBC, government salaries have been heavily criticised recently as Liberians complain about the rising cost of living. Around one in five people live on less than $2 (£1.70) a day in the West African state.

But President Boakai revealed in February that his annual salary was $13,400 and the cut will bring it down to $8,000.

“According to the President, the announcement reflects his determination to lead by example in strengthening government accountability and demonstrating solidarity with the people of the nation.

“The Liberian leader said the move is aimed at setting a precedent for responsible governance and nation-building,” the statement said.

Boakai's move follows a similar action taken by his predecessor, George Weah, who cut his own pay by 25%.

