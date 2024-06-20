A viral video showed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa seemingly ignoring Nigerian President Bola Tinubu during his inauguration

The video depicts Ramaphosa, newly inaugurated for his second term, shaking hands with front-row dignitaries while Tinubu was 'ignored'

O’tega Ogra, Tinubu's senior special assistant on digital communications, clarified that the first row was reserved for South African royalty alone

Pretoria, South Africa - A viral video of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly ignoring Nigerian President Bola Tinubu during his inauguration has sparked significant online reactions.

Social activist Aisha Yesufu shared the clip on her X account on Wednesday, commenting that Tinubu was once again humiliated. Another X user remarked that the president appeared "lost."

In the video, Ramaphosa, newly inaugurated for his second term, is seen shaking hands with dignitaries in the front row, The Cable reported.

Tinubu, along with Tanzanian President Samia Hassan and other leaders, was seated in the second row.

Ramaphosa did not immediately extend handshakes to all the dignitaries in the front row.

Another video posted by the South African presidency shows Ramaphosa moving to the second row to engage with the heads of state and government.

Ramaphosa told Tinubu"

"My president, it's so good to have you here. Thank you so much; we will talk later."

O’tega Ogra, Tinubu's senior special assistant on digital communications, strategy, and new media, clarified that the first row at the inauguration was designated for South African royalty.

He also mentioned that Ramaphosa was not scheduled to greet dignitaries at that particular moment in the viral video, which explains why he stopped abruptly after the compere called him back to his seat.

He said:

"Immediately after President Ramaphosa concluded the anthem, he proceeded to greet the visiting presidents, who were all seated in the second row."

