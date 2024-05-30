Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, signed the National Anthem Bill 2024, which replaced the old national anthem, "Arise, O Compatriots", with "Nigeria, We Hail Thee".

The outgoing anthem, "Arise, O Compatriots," has been sung at public functions since 1978.

All African countries that change their anthems Photo Credit: @CyrilRamaphosa, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

How Tinubu change Nigeria's national anthem

Recall that the House of Representatives passed the National Anthem Bill 2024 last Thursday, May 23, The Nation reported.

The lawmakers have argued that the Arise O Compatriot anthem was a product of a military decree.

"Nigeria We Hail Thee" was reintroduced after being adopted in 1960 as the first official national anthem.

It was written by Miss Lillian Jean Williams, a Briton who lived in Nigeria at independence.

Rwanda

In 2001, Rwanda introduced a new anthem, "Rwanda Nziza," to promote national unity and reconciliation following the 1994 genocide.

The East African country was one of the African countries affected by civil war.

Zimbabwe

In 1994, Zimbabwe abandoned its "Ishe Komborera Africa" anthem and adopted "Simudzai Mureza wedu WeZimbabwe".

The new anthem was inspired by the country's aspiration to have a distinct national identity different from the pan-Africanist anthem adopted by many other countries.

South Africa

In 1997, South Africa changed its anthem to reflect the new democratic era post-apartheid.

The anthem was a combination of "Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika" and "Die Stem van Suid-Afrika."

Democratic Republic of Congo

"Arise Congolese" was adopted as the Democratic Republic of Congo's national anthem in 1960 after it gained independence from Belgium.

In 1971, the anthem was changed to "La Zaïroise" when the country changed its name to Zaire. Like Nigeria, the country reverted to its first anthem following the overthrow of Mobutu Sese Seko's government in 1997.

Ghana

During colonial administration, Ghana's first national anthem, "God Bless Our Homeland," was adopted in 1957. However, on July 1, 1960, the country became a republic and changed the anthem to "Lift High the Flag of Ghana."

The four-stanza anthem was composed by Philip Gbeho, a Ghanaian musician and teacher.

Namibia

Before gaining independence from South Africa, Namibia's official national anthem was "Die Stem van Suid-Afrika," which is also South Africa's anthem.

However, "Namibia, Land of the Brave" was adopted after gaining independence to reflect national sovereignty and pride.

Libya

In his bid to unite Arab countries in Africa and Asia, Muammar Gaddafi replaced the country's anthem "Libya Libya Libya" with "Allahu Akbar" in 1969.

However, in October 2011, following the Libyan civil war and Gaddafi's death, "Libya, Libya, Libya" was re-adopted as the country's new national anthem by the National Transitional Council.

Tinubu signs old national anthem into law

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu signed the bill to return Nigeria to the era of the national anthem composed by its colonial master.

The National Anthem bill passed by the National Assembly a few days ago reinstated the old national anthem, first sung in 1960 during independence.

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, announced Tinubu's signing of the bill during a joint session on Wednesday, May 29.

Tinubu welcomed to The National Assembly

President Tinubu has been welcomed to the joint sitting of the Senate and the House of Representatives at the National Assembly.

The president was welcomed to the floor of the chamber with the old and reintroduced national anthem.

The national assembly had passed the National Anthem Bill, which Senate president Godswill Akpabio said was signed by Tinubu on Wednesday, May 29.

Source: Legit.ng