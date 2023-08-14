Niger's coup leaders that toppled Mohamed Bazoum said on Sunday, August 13, that they would "prosecute" the deposed democratic leader

Bazoum is to be arraigned for "high treason" and "undermining the security" of the French-speaking nation

Many global leaders are worried about the safety and condition of deposed Bazoum, especially as the junta threatened last week that they wouldn't mind harming him

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Niamey, Niger Republic - Niger's military junta has announced plans to prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for allegedly undermining national security and high treason.

Bazoum has been held in the basement of his palace since the military staged a coup on Wednesday, July 26.

Niger's military leaders have said they would prosecute President Mohamed Bazoum for 'high treason'. Photo credits: Mads Claus Rasmusssen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP, ORTN-Télé Sahel / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Niger's junta to prosecute ousted Bazoum

In a statement on national television late on Sunday, August 13, a spokesman for Niger’s military laid out the charges against Bazoum as “high treason and undermining the internal and external security” of the country, a report by Al Jazeera noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the BBC, Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane, who represents the Junta said:

"The Nigerien government has so far gathered... evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international bodies for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger.”

The announcement comes just hours after a group of Nigerian Islamic scholars announced a meeting with Niger’s coup leader Abdourahamane Tchiani in Niamey and said the general had agreed to hold “direct talks” with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). It is not yet clear if the religious figures' visit will influence any fresh decision of the junta.

Tinubu's delegation reaches agreement with Niger junta

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the military junta in the Niger Republic has reportedly settled for dialogue with ECOWAS.

The development was the first of its kind that the coup leaders would signal a talk with the regional bloc.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Sheik Bala Lau, the leader of the Islamic scholars from Nigeria who had visited the Niger Republic under the authority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng