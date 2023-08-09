The democratically elected President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum and his family are currently in distress in detention

According to news reports, the President and his family have lived without electricity and food supply since Friday, August 4

President Bazoum is believed to have been texting some of his loyalists while in detention to give updates on how he is faring in captivity

Niger, Niamey - An emerging update from the Republic of Niger has confirmed that President Mohamed Bazoum and his family are in a grim condition in detention.

This update was reported by France 24 on Wednesday, August 9, noting that President Bazoum and his family are running out of food supply.

Several reports said President Bazoum's health condition is still stable presently. Photo Credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

It was confirmed in a statement issued by the political party of the detained President that Bazoum and his family have been without electricity for days while in detention.

The statement confirmed that the president’s family has been without electricity and running water for a week and only has dried and canned foods left to eat.

However, it was gathered that President Bazoum is still in good health.

In another report by CNN, it was gathered that President Bazoum had access to a communication device that enabled him to send messages to his loyalists.

The report revealed messages confirming President Bazoum had been “deprived of all human contact” since Friday, with no one supplying him food or medicine.

With ongoing attempts to negotiate President Bazoum's release from detention, it was gathered that he was denied the opportunity to speak with the acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland during her visit to Niamey, the nation's capital.

However, Bazoum was allowed to speak with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken a day after Nuland's visit.

Son of Nigerian ambassador to France detained in Niamey

In another development, There is tension in the Republic of Niger following the detention of Idrissa Kané, the general manager of the Nigerian Post Office.

Kané is also the son of Aïchatou Boulama Kané, the ousted Niger’s ambassador to France who refused to pledge allegiance to the military government of General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

It is not clear why Kané is being arrested, but there is a likely possibility that it might be linked to his mother’s refusal to recognise the military government.

