The military in Burkina Faso says it has seized power and overthrown civilian president, Roch Kaboré

The announcement was made on state television by an army officer, who cited the deteriorating security situation for the military takeover

The statement was made in the name of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration or MPSRA

Another military coup has rocked Africa. This time, the coup occurred in Burkina Faso after soldiers announced on state television that they have seized power.

Following this, the military summarily dissolved the government and the national assembly, suspended the constitution, Aljazeera reports.

The announcement by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba and read by another officer on state television.

According to the Army, the takeover had been carried out without violence and those detained were in a secure location.

The military said the new Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) would re-establish “constitutional order” within a “reasonable time”, adding that a nationwide nightly curfew would be enforced.

Roch Kabore: African president reportedly detained by soldiers amid coup plot

In another report, Legit.ng had reported that President Roch Kabore of Burkina Faso was on Sunday, January 23, detained by mutinying soldiers, according to some international sources.

The armed soldiers have also besieged the state television headquarters amid gunshots around the presidential palace and military barracks in the nation's capital, Ouagadougou.

The soldiers were demanding the sack of Burkina Faso's military chiefs better funding for the military in the anti-terrorism battle.

However, Bathelemy Simpore, the country’s defence minister, has denied that there is a coup and that President Kabore has been arrested.

African president sacks prime minister, dissolves government

Meanwhile, Kaboré on Thursday, December 9, dismissed Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré and dissolved the government.

A decree by President Kaboré read:

“The functions of the prime minister are terminated, the government is dissolved.”

At that moment there was no indication of when an interim or future head of government will be elected.

This decree came after the president was said to have received the resignation letter of Prime Minister Dabiré.

