A former Haitian senator who is a suspect in the assassination of the country’s president, Jovenel Moïse has been arrested

Jean Joel Joseph, an ex-lawmaker was arrested on Friday evening, January 14, by the authorities in Jamaica

Joseph is a Haitian politician and opponent of the Tet Kale party that the late president belonged to

Jean Joel Joseph, a former senator in Haiti wanted in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested in Jamaica.

BBC reports that Jamaican authorities on Saturday, January 15, confirmed that Joseph was appreneded on Friday evening, January 14.

A prominent suspect in the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested in Jamaica. Photo credit: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in a statement said Joseph and three people suspected to be members of his family were arrested on immigration-related charges.

It was gathered that Joseph was arrested at a house in St. Elizabeth, a parish in the southwest of the island.

According to Jamaican police source, Joseph is being detained. Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers declined to release further information about the arrest, ABC News added.

Jamaican investigators were contacted by Haitian authorities who noted that the former Haitian lawmaker was wanted as a suspect in the alleged assassination of the president.

Source: Legit.ng