The police in Haiti are all out to track and get hold of assassins who murdered President Jovenel Moïse

So far the efforts of officers have been met with significant and commendable successes since Wednesday, July 7

Security operatives on Wednesday rescued some of their colleagues who were captured by the criminals

Barely a day after the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was killed in his private residence, security operatives in the country have dealt a heavy blow on persons suspected to be linked to the murder.

According to the head of police in Haiti, Léon Charles, officers on Wednesday, July 7, killed four of the suspects and succeed in getting hold of two others, New York Times reported.

The police said they are seriously in search of the president's killers

Source: Facebook

Charles announced that the arrested suspects who have been regarded as professional assassins are now in police custody, PM News added.

He added that three policemen who were held hostage by the killers have been arrested while the search for more of the criminals is still ongoing.

His words:

“The police are engaged in a battle with the assailants. We are pursuing them so that, in a gunfight, they meet their fate or in gunfight they die, or we apprehend them.”

Tension, fear grip Haiti as President Jovenel Moïse is reported dead

Earlier, there was tension in Haiti after reports emerged that the president of the country, Moïse, had been assassinated at his private residence in the nation's capital of Port-au-Prince.

Moïse's assassination was disclosed in a statement from Haiti’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph.

Joseph reportedly stated that the deadly attack took place in the early hours of Wednesday, July 7.

The prime minister said:

“A group of individuals who have not been identified, some of whom were speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the President of the Republic and fatally injured the head of state.''

The opposition in Haiti had accused Moise, who came into took office in 2017, of seeking to install a dictatorship by overstaying his mandate and becoming more authoritarian – charges he denied.

The opposition argued that Moïse's five-year term should have ended on February 7, 2021, five years to the day since the former president, Martelly stepped down.

