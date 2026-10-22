Malaysia's Residence Pass offers foreigners three major privileges that set it apart from other immigration options in the country

The pass is available to several categories of applicants, including family members of Malaysian citizens and permanent residents

Former Malaysian citizens who renounced or were deprived of their citizenship are also eligible to apply for the Residence Pass

Malaysia's Immigration Department has outlined three core advantages that come with holding a Residence Pass.

The residence pass is a document that grants foreigners a significantly broader set of rights than standard work or student permits.

Malaysia lists 3 key benefits for foreigners holding a residence pass. Photo: Getty

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3 key benefits for Malaysia residence pass holders

According to the Immigration Department of Malaysia, Residence Pass holders are permitted to work, study, and set up a business in the country all under a single pass, without needing to convert to a different permit for each activity.

Holders must, however, still comply with the conditions set by other relevant authorities depending on the specific activity they pursue.

Who can apply for Malaysia residence pass?

The pass is open to several distinct categories of applicants. Under Category 3, individuals with family ties to a Malaysian citizen are eligible. This includes spouses of citizens, biological, step, or adopted children of citizens aged 18 and below, as well as divorcees, widows, or widowers of citizens who have a biological child holding Malaysian citizenship. Biological parents of a Malaysian citizen and parents-in-law of a citizen who currently holds a valid pass in Malaysia are also covered under this category.

Category 4 covers those connected to a Malaysian Permanent Resident rather than a citizen. This includes the biological children of a Permanent Resident aged 18 and below, as well as the spouse of a Permanent Resident.

Category 5 is reserved for ex-Malaysians, specifically individuals who voluntarily gave up their Malaysian citizenship or those who had their citizenship revoked at some point.

The power of Malaysia's all-in-one pass

The ability to work, study, and operate a business under a single immigration document is a notable draw for foreigners who might otherwise need to navigate multiple applications and conversions as their circumstances change.

The Residence Pass effectively removes the administrative burden of switching between pass types, making it a practical long-term option for those who qualify.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng